An SOE is not a private business and cannot be run like one

In SA we subscribe to good corporate governance principles that require a separation of powers between shareholders, the board and management, but this is derived from the running of private companies. In the private sector, when all is equal and each party does what it is supposed to do, we have an excellent corporate governance environment. But when aberrations such as Steinhoff and Tongaat happen, don’t we wish the shareholders were the interfering type? Maybe if somebody had asked more difficult questions these corporate governance scandals would not have happened. By the time they were asked the horse had bolted and we were faced with cleaning up major corporate governance scandals.

We make the mistake of equating SOCs with real shareholder-owned companies, yet corporate governance principles designed for privately owned companies are not suited to appraising and assessing enterprises in which there are no individual shareholders hit in the pocket when things go wrong. With SOCs no individual has skin in the game. We need to have a new approach that is better suited to SOCs. There is no point blaming a minister of state if they object to an SOC CEO implementing a politically untenable strategy like retrenching staff or freezing salaries in the middle of an election season. This is especially so when the state was itself the cause of the financial meltdown, as at Eskom.

Basic stakeholder management nous would have anticipated that the minister would get involved in such a decision despite the existence of a board appointed to exercise oversight. A minister and the state itself cannot be blamed for insisting that those who receive money from the fiscus must comply with the laws and regulations set out in the Public Finance Management Act. You cannot accept bailouts of public money and expect to be exempt from the rules of the fiscus.

The Black Management Forum has cautioned its members not to apply for executive positions in SOCs because their hands get tied behind their backs. And it is hosting a summit to highlight the obstacles SOC executives face and to present potential solutions. Meanwhile, the president has met with the CEOs of the key SOCs, presumably to reassure them. Yet commentators continue to opine that ministers should be disciplined for ignoring the existence of the boards they appointed; the markets are jittery, and the populace is worried. This is a crisis crying out for a solution.

Insisting on private sector solutions to public sector problems will amount to letting the crisis go to waste. The government wants a developmental state and wants its corporations to contribute to the realisation of a capable state. This obliges all of us to adopt a different perspective on the governance of the SOCs from that of private companies. The time has come for a decisive push for the government to implement the recommendations of the presidential review commission on state-owned enterprises, which were tabled as far back as 2013.