B-BBEE Commission wants Eskom to conduct audit over Duvha station tender

The Broad-Based BEE (B-BBEE) Commission has recommended that Eskom conduct an independent audit of some of its contracts from 2014 to check compliance with empowerment requirements.

This is after the commission found that the embattled power utility failed to comply with the B-BBEE Act when it awarded the tender for Duvha power station to a Chinese-owned entity that did not meet the empowerment requirements. It recommended that Eskom cancel the contract.

The commission is tasked with monitoring progress and compliance in terms of the act.

“The commission has recommended to Eskom Holdings SOC Limited to cancel the contract and to conduct an independent audit of all its contracts above R1bn from 2014 to check compliance with B-BBEE requirements,” it said it a statement on Wednesday.

The commission received an anonymous complaint alleging that the tender process for the boiler at Duvha, which was awarded to Dongfang Electric Corporation, did not comply with empowerment requirements.

On investigation it was found that Eskom failed to comply with section 10(1)(b) of the B-BBEE Act in awarding the tender to Dongfang, an entity with zero black ownership when the tender required at least B-BBEE Level 4.

The B-BBEE Act was amended in 2013 specifically to make it mandatory in for organs of state and public entities to implement the act, and not only when they choose to do so.

“Therefore, in addition to the recommended contract cancellation and the independent audit by Eskom Holdings SOC Limited, we recommended investigations in respect of officials that were involved in this tender process so that decisive action can be taken to prevent this in future. Of concern also is the possibility that this tender process may have been deliberately compromised to favour a specific entity,” the commission said.

It added that it has since referred the findings in the matter to the public enterprises minister and the director-general of the National Treasury for further consideration in line with the recommendations.

