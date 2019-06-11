Deadly Air case could add R300bn to Eskom spending

Global risk sentiment has picked up a little after Donald Trump said a deal had been reached with Mexico over illegal immigration
You might have read that the two Gupta weddings are going to cost in the region of R400m. This is obviously absurd
The former public protector questions why successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane closed the Gupta landing probe that sent shock waves through SA
Julius Malema wants formal partnership in metros
Lonmin has spent years successfully developing a special powdered form of platinum for 3D printing, opening jewellery and industrial applications and potential new markets.
The West African country, formally called the Gold Coast, is benefiting from lower-cost mines and friendlier policies
The government wants the country to produce 100% of its own power by 2034
New York governor Andrew Cuomo says helicopter pilot attempted an emergency landing
Proteas attempt to ignore the 'external noise' over De Villiers
According to Artnet, ‘Salvator Mundi’ is being kept on a superyacht owned by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.