Don’t panic, it’s just the fourth industrial reshuffling

The name including “industrial revolution” is purposefully daunting — and perhaps a tad dramatic. I’d prefer something like the “fourth industrial reshuffling”. The world has endured a fair few of these reshuffles; every so often technological improvements necessitate the reshuffling of the shape of an economy. Some jobs become obsolete and others are created. It’s certainly never world-ending.

For example, the word “Luddite” (one opposed to industrialisation, futurisation, etc) comes from the secret organisation which, in the 19th century, drove a rebellion destroying textile machinery that automated looms for fear of losing their livelihood. The economic term “Luddite fallacy” was also inspired by the Luddites as the irrationality of the fear of technology.

The whole point of the fallacy is that improvements in technology actually create capacity in the economy and therefore wealth. It also maintains that jobs will eventually be redistributed — weavers may become factory workers, who may become social media marketers.

The jobs that are most at risk are the things robots can do pretty well: repetitive and easily predictable tasks. Over time, those jobs will likely disappear from the world as we know it — these include bookkeeping, clerical work and actually driving, if Elon Musk has his way.

There are some things that robots are not very good at and others that the intelligence models can’t capture properly. These are activities that require creative thinking' on-the-fly problem-solving; and social intelligence. Things such as trades, entrepreneurship and management will carry on and will have easier access to cool stuff to make people better at their jobs.

To bring it full circle, let me paint a 4IR future: a homeowner is alerted that their geyser needs to be fixed before it bursts; the problem can be diagnosed with a video or picture. The closest service provider receives this and heads over to fix it. The customer is really impressed. It is noticed that there is a fault in the pipes that will make this problem happen again soon. It is fixed. Everybody is happy.