Africa has great potential to shape fifth industrial revolution

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently formed the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Africa has the opportunity to be both a fast follower as it attempts to catch up with global trends, and a first mover as it shapes the fifth industrial revolution.

The fourth industrial revolution holds many challenges for the future of Africa, not least because this fourth in a series of global industrial insurgencies was, like all its predecessors, not out of Africa, but from outside of Africa. In a time yet to come, Africa will be well poised to create the ensuing revolution, and that version of economic insurrection may not be industrial at all.

As global society enters the age of self-governing technology, it may well, quite paradoxically, simultaneously be entering the era of exploring what it means to be truly human. In this regard Africa may not need to leapfrog at all. As the birthplace of humanity, Africa has in its DNA the deep knowledge of what it means to be human as part of an enormous number of apparently disparate communities — Africa is already home to over 2,000 languages.

This remarkable competence to navigate extreme social diversity and create meaning through others may be one of Africa’s greatest future exports and foreign direct investment attractions as societies grapple for meaning and belonging in what will be ever-diversifying global communities in the fifth industrial revolution.

Perhaps it is intellectual laziness, confounded by Africa’s complexity, that has often limited perspectives on the continent to beads, drums and animal prints. It is easy to detect findings that describe Africa’s challenges: HIV, malaria, TB, tribalism, poverty, civil war, corruption and dictators with excessive and apparently invulnerable periods of tenure in power.