Solvency assessment for insurers aims to improve protection for policyholders
Policy aligns the capital requirements of insurers with their underlying risk
The domestic pool of 120 independent, bank and insurance-tied asset managers makes for a crowded and competitive space. Picking the right one can be a daunting task for investors.
Our industry is also heavily intermediated, with independent financial advisers and asset consultants influencing the flow of money from retail and institutional investors, respectively. These intermediaries are trusted for being well versed in matching investors’ needs with the right product and/or solution.
But what happens when an industry is faced with the headwinds of a strained political-economic environment and the burden of new regulations?
For short-term insurance companies, liquidity in the form of cash is key.
This was the case in June 2018 when the Financial Sector Conduct Authority introduced the solvency assessment and management (Sam) regulatory policy for insurers. Applicable to short- and long-term insurers, Sam’s overarching objective is to improve the protection of policyholders and beneficiaries by aligning the capital requirements of insurers with their underlying risk.
Sam is important for the industry as it compels insurers to have a thorough understanding of the risks they face, as well as encouraging them to hold and allocate capital more efficiently. Insurers receive premiums from their clients, which they invest, over the long or short term, in anticipation of claim payouts. This requires them to manage their risk such that they can fulfil claims as they arise while simultaneously holding a buffer to absorb any large-scale events.
Historically, asset consultants advised that insurers manage their liability profile by choosing investments mainly on the return provided, with little consideration to the capital implications of such decision. This incentivised insurers to invest in low-equity balanced funds that provided the security of money market exposure with some equity upside, the rationale being that in the long term equity returns contributed meaningfully towards a risk margin buffer.
This traditional framework required insurers to carry a significant amount of risk on their balance sheet and has now been found wanting as local equities have provided little to no growth over the past five years. This has created an opportunity for asset managers to enhance the traditional approach and generate a framework that is suitable for insurance companies to assess potential investment strategies while efficiently managing their capital.
Sam-efficient investments differ from traditional risk-return investments in that they factor in the amount of capital to be held against an investment strategy as well as the cost (opportunity cost or otherwise) of implementing the investment strategy.
For short-term insurance companies, liquidity in the form of cash is key. Cash solutions represent an investment strategy that focuses on maximising liquidity as well as minimising the potential for capital losses. Liquid assets are key to meeting liability payments as they fall due but are also a function of the uncertainty of the liability profile. To hedge against this volatility, investments would traditionally be ranked and selected based on the highest return.
However, if we adjust the expected return by the amount and cost of capital, the ranking of investments can change. Playing in this gap results in the enhancement of their decision-making abilities, making room for Sam-efficient investments to be considered.
In contrast with the volatile liability profile associated with short-term insurers, long-term insurers tend to have more stable and predictable long-term liabilities or payment obligations.
A consequence is that the latter tend to be more sensitive to changes to interest rates. The goal here is to follow a traditional asset-liability matching approach and hedge these risks with a mix of growth assets to ensure the risk, return and capital utilisation.
Insurers and asset consultants should therefore look for asset managers who can cater to their bespoke risk appetites. Improved capital positions boost stability in the industry with better coverage for policy holder sand better risk management for shareholder interest.
• Grobler is CEO of Ashburton Investments.