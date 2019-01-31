Insurance and pensions businesses should put interests of the customer first

Is there a difference between a fair outcome and fairness? The question arises because the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) expects the financial services industry to treat its customers fairly (hence the TCF acronym) but the regulations only mandate fair outcomes. Judging by the public outcry over the Momentum/Ganas rulings late in 2018 , they are not the same.

The TCF regulations were introduced to raise the industry’s standard of conduct — morality if you will — and restore trust in a sector that has a reputation for profiteering off the public’s financial knowledge gap. We safely predict that TCF will achieve neither, simply because the fundamental conflict of interest that underlies financial services cannot be resolved with woolly ideals.

The conflict arises because the industry and its customer must share the return that is earned off the customer’s capital. That rarely works out well for the client. To understand the dynamics involved, imagine having to share a piece of cake with your older sibling when he’s got the knife and the cake, and he won’t let on how big it was to start with.

To regulate a fair outcome under such conditions requires a more drastic measure, one that imposes a fiduciary duty to act in clients’ best interest. We are far from that; TCF merely mandates fair outcomes, by way of “products and services… designed to meet the needs of customers”, supported by “clear information” and a host of other vague intangibles. “Clear information” requires context, and without it customers cannot judge whether a product is serving their need or merely exploiting their financial ignorance. It allows the industry to pay lip service to TCF.

In the Momentum saga no-one would deny the basic tenet of why the claim was denied: individuals cannot insure against a risk that has already materialised. The real issue is that the industry leaves the door open to such outcomes by choosing to rely on the customer’s disclosure rather than medical proof to sell its life policies. The customers think it’s to their benefit, when it may simply be more profitable for the insurer to repudiate claims than to refuse cover. It supports the distribution channel, and transfers some of the risk back to the client. Even if the premiums are refunded, the insurer keeps the return thereon, making this a source of free capital.

Brokers and agents are incentivised to sell policies, not to encourage full disclosure or explain when a claim will be rejected and to what length the insurer will go to repudiate a claim. But what their clients need is certainty. If the industry was intent on meeting the needs of its clients it would insist on a basic medical examination that alerts both parties to any existing conditions and lets customers know where they stand. That is a fair outcome.