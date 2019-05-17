Only nation-building can help SA tackle economic and social challenges

How times have changed. The ANC’s victory in SA’s first democratic elections 25 years ago, with 63% of the vote, was a euphoric moment at home and abroad. Last week’s 57% win by the governing party was met with a grudging sigh of relief from a gatvol nation — relief that the polls were over, and that it could have been worse. The world briefly glanced up, then moved on.

Much contemporary electoral analysis converges around the view that “the centre has held”, with 78% of voters opting for either the ANC or the largest opposition party, the DA. In this version, the electoral gains of the EFF and FF+ do not indicate serious racial polarisation. South Africans, once again, held it together and broke with the global trend that is embracing greater extremes.

Perhaps. And perhaps only for a moment. Let us look ahead. Three notable trends should be considered in SA’s political future. First, declining support for the two largest parties demonstrates growing distrust of, and waning confidence in, both the ANC and the DA.

The ANC began to lose its halo when the party abandoned its nonracial project and adopted a programme to plunder the state. Contrary to popular belief, this was not the Jacob Zuma project — it was an ANC project. It so happened this was the only area where the party’s new president demonstrated enthusiastic leadership.

To recap: in 2007, the ANC elected the later-to-be-accused-criminal from Nkandla as its president. It then provided huge political cover for a grand project of thievery while opening the taps for all manner of private sector looters and their enablers (Bosasa, McKinsey, KPMG, the Guptas and many more). Senior ANC cadres, right up to cabinet level, fed at this trough.

At the political level, SA entered the world of big man politics, with a president who believed the national finances were his personal ATM. With hammer in hand, Zuma and the ANC leadership went about assaulting democratic institutions. The political justification for this destruction was “radical economic transformation” for the benefit of Africans in particular.

The crude message told other South Africans they weren’t very welcome here. President Cyril Ramaphosa was right there in the cabinet as Zuma’s deputy president from 2014 to 2018 — and remained ever so quiet until he outmaneuvered Zuma into retiring.