EDITORIAL: SA needs a successful Cyril Ramaphosa

In each of the nine provinces, the ANC’s vote on the national ballot was higher by between half and three percentage points than the vote on the provincial ballot. The effect is most strongly seen in Gauteng where the ANC got 52.2% on the national ballot but only 50,19 % on the ballot for the provincial legislature. Conversely, the DA did better on the provincial ballot with three percentage points more than on the national ballot.

Similarly, in the North West and Mpumalanga where the EFF is now the new official opposition, some EFF voters showed that they trust Ramaphosa above Julius Malema to lead the national government. In Mpumalanga for instance, the EFF got 1.25 percentage points less on the ballot for the National Assembly than it did for the provincial legislature.

In a deeper indication of support, the townships, especially those in Gauteng, turned out to back Ramaphosa. Turnover in the province as a whole was 70%, well above the national average of 65%. These were the people who stayed home in the 2016 municipal election and who booed Jacob Zuma at the memorial rally for former president Nelson Mandela in 2013 and at a May Day rally in 2017. On the PR vote in 2016, the ANC scored only 42% in Gauteng. Had Ramaphosa not been the face of the ANC, the party was on track to lose the province.

That it was not just ANC supporters who backed Ramaphosa is a positive reinforcement of our democracy. It is good for social cohesion and nation building that 57.5% of the population want Ramaphosa to lead and trust him enough to give the ANC another chance at governing.

But while the Ramaphosa effect is the most uplifting aspect of the election story, the broader picture is not quite so encouraging. While 65% of voters turned out to vote, 35% did not, and 10-million eligible voters did not register at all. Together that means, almost 20 million adults did not participate in these elections.