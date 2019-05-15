Opinion / Columnists

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Poor showing by opposition not due to ANC popularity

Only half of voting-age South Africans voted, and chose parties they felt would do the least damage

BL PREMIUM
15 May 2019 - 05:09 Steven Friedman

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.