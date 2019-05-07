Voter apathy brings its own risks
Populism could rise in an attempt to appease the disaffected
While it is difficult to predict Wednesday’s voter turnout, the Centre for Risk Analysis has identified a downward trajectory in voter turnout since the first democratic elections in 1994. It follows that, based on 2014’s turnout of 73.7% of registered voters, a 71.9% voter turnout scenario is the most likely outcome.
According to the centre’s polling data from April, the ANC may drop by more than 10 percentage points to 51% (its lowest result at national level), while the EFF is expected to rise from 6% to about 14% and the DA appears to have plateaued at about 24%. But the largest plurality remains nonvoters, who are set to increase and might outnumber ANC voters by a ratio of three to two.
There are two bases from which national support can be calculated: total votes cast versus all citizens who could have voted. Calculated in terms of total votes cast, which determines National Assembly representation, the ANC has consistently had more than 60% support since 1994.
However, calculated in terms of all eligible voters the ANC has enjoyed the support of most South Africans only once, in 1994 (54.2%). The latter calculation is often overlooked by analysts, but addresses the legitimacy conferred on government by the citizenry. By both measures the ANC’s support has declined overall, but the starker trend has been the rise in nonvoters.
The Centre for Risk Analysis predicts the proportion of nonvoters in 2019 will be unprecedentedly high. This is largely due to low registration among eligible voters below the age of 30, more than half of whom have not registered. While the ANC’s decline in the National Assembly is remarkable, perhaps even more significantly in 2019, the governing party should not expect to gain active support from more than 30.9% of all eligible voters nationwide.
There are competing factions within the ANC, which creates policy confusion. Analysts hope this confusion will be reduced after the election, for example by giving the camp of President Cyril Ramaphosa a “strong mandate” for reform. It is unclear, however, exactly which aspect of the campaign could legitimise one ANC faction over any other, since all factions are expected to claim the party’s victory as their own.
Without a single campaign debate, party policies are both untested and ill-defined, while the growth in new parties (27 fresh on the ballot) indicates dissatisfaction with the established contests.
With a 70.4% turnout scenario, the Centre for Risk Analysis’s polling reveals that at provincial level the ANC’s support is projected to drop from 53.6% to 39% in Gauteng, with the DA benefiting from the low turnout, also reaching 39%. This while the least racially diverse party, the EFF, looks to climb from 10% to 12%, which would make Gauteng one of the EFF’s strongest provinces.
All three coalition scenarios (ANC-DA, DA-EFF, and ANC-EFF) could affect a majority in the Gauteng provincial legislature. Smaller parties may hold the balance of power as there is a greater plurality of parties in this election. Coalition deals made to govern the country’s economic powerhouse are likely to have national implications. In the Western Cape, on a 71.9% turnout scenario the DA is on a knife edge, with a projected 50%.
Evidence of increased corruption is widespread and South Africans have noticed. Many have hit the streets and violent protests are up. Notably, more ANC voters than not think the country is going in the wrong direction. The same holds for black voters, minorities and registered voters in general. Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has given voice to the alarm, saying the ANC “is worse than it was in 2017”.
The ANC’s candidate list contains several names near the top associated with state capture under the Jacob Zuma regime. No major SA party has open primaries, so no base can directly sift wheat from chaff within their preferred parties.
Many pundits hope for a surge in confidence post-election. The Centre for Risk Analysis and other opinion poll data indicate this is exactly what happened after Zuma’s election in 2009. However, the centre has identified several key risks in the 2019 election. Unprecedented voter apathy could reduce the legitimacy of government, democracy in general and the rule of law; populism could rise in an attempt to appease the disaffected; and unstable Gauteng coalition politics could increase volatility elsewhere.
• Crouse is the George FD Palmer Financial Journalist Trust fellow at the Institute of Race Relations (IRR). Brown is a politics honours graduate from the University of Cape Town and an intern at the Centre for Risk Analysis