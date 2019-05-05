EFF confident its hard work will translate into votes come May 8

The EFF is looking at 14% national growth during the much-anticipated vote on Wednesday, and the economic heartland of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are provinces expected to do the heavy lifting.

The far-left political party, which emerged as kingmakers during the 2016 local government elections, said it was looking at maintaining its opposition status in Limpopo and North West.It described its national election campaign as having been positive and the party was hopeful it would translate into votes for the red berets come May 8.

The EFF held its Tshela Thupa final rally at the 45,000-seat Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday, where its leader Julius Malema was expected to deliver the keynote address.

EFF deputy secretary general Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, speaking ahead of the rally, did not dispute the polls by Ipsos and the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR), which predicted growth for the political party.