Political parties rally supporters in final push ahead of elections

In a final mea culpa moment for the ANC days before SA heads to the polls, President Cyril Ramaphosa took a hard stance on corruption, promising that those found guilty and involved in state capture, will not hold public office.

Ramaphosa told thousands of ANC supporters on Sunday that the “era of impunity” was over.

“We will fight with every means at our disposal to ensure that those who occupy positions of authority serve only the public interest and our people, not their own pockets and themselves,” Ramaphosa said.

“But the road ahead is long, and there is still much to do.”

Along with not serving in government, Ramaphosa said those found guilty of corruption and involved in state capture would not serve in the ANC either.

The ANC president however, expected that there would be "resistance from those who have benefited from wrongdoing."

Despite this he was emphatic that they would be held accountable.

"We are restoring the rule of law," Ramaphosa said.

The ANC came under heavy criticism earlier this year when it released its list of candidates for national and provincial government to the Electoral Commission of SA.

The list included those implicated in state capture and corruption and had lied under oath such as Nomvula Mokonyane, Malusi Gigaba, Mosebenzi Zwane and Bathabile Dlamini.

This weekend marked the final big push by SA’s political parties with the biggest three – the ANC, DA and the EFF – holding their closing rallies in Gauteng.