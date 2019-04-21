Spain to remain Spain, and relatively plain

Vox is on course to win about 10% of the votes in the general election. That’s pretty remarkable for an organisation only founded in late 2013.

Vox is, of course, not the only anti-establishment party winning votes in Spain. Podemos, the extreme left party led by Pablo Iglesias, is faring much worse than in 2015, when it came close to beating the Socialists in a national election. But polls still give it about 12% to 13% of the vote, which might make it a player in the post-election coalition building. Regional parties are strong too, including the pro-independence Republican Left of Catalonia.

As Antonio Barroso, a researcher at consulting firm Teneo notes, there are lots of undecided voters, perhaps as many as four in 10. But the big theme of this election is the fragmentation of the electorate. The two parties that have dominated Spanish politics for the past four decades, the Socialists and the People’s Party, are struggling to win more than half the total votes between them. So will Madrid be pulled to the extremes, as Bannon hopes?

Three possible outcomes

Fortunately for the more moderate-minded, it looks unlikely. There are three possible outcomes to this election, and none appears particularly alarming. The first would see the ruling Socialist Party, riding high in the polls at about 30%, forming a left-of-centre coalition with the support of Podemos and some regional parties. Alternatively, Pedro Sánchez, the party’s chief, might turn toward the centre and try to form an alliance with Ciudadanos, even though its leader, Albert Rivera, has ruled this out.

Should Sanchez manage to cobble together either of these partnerships (far from a given), there’s not much for the EU or investors to worry about. As prime minister, he has followed a classic left-wing agenda, proposing tax hikes on the rich and the banks to fund benefit spending. Nadia Calviño, the economy minister, is a former senior EU official and is unlikely to want to upset Brussels if she stays in office.