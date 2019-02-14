Mining rights cannot undermine security of informal landholders

The current clamour for redistribution of land in SA has heightened interest in land reform and placed raging sociopolitical discourse at centre stage.

During his keynote address at the African Mining Indaba, mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe stated that mining activities must be conducted in a “socially responsible way”, and that the mining sector should ensure companies focus on “the interests of all stakeholders, including those who live in mining areas”.

Although mining is a major contributor to the South African economy, it goes without saying that the granting and execution of a mining right represents a grave invasion of a landowner’s right of use and enjoyment of the surface. In this regard, the provisions of section 5(3) of the Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) echo two fundamental common law principles. Both foster the co-existence of the mining right holder’s right to access the land to which the mining right relates, and the obligation of the right holder to cause the least possible inconvenience to the landowner.

Although our law tries to reconcile, as far as possible, competing rights of the owner of the surface rights and holder of a mining right, a situation may arise where the conflict is insoluble and there is no room for both parties to exercise their rights simultaneously. Accordingly, the purpose of the different requirements relating to notification and consultation underscored by the MPRDA is to determine whether the holder of the mining right can be accommodated insofar as the mining activities interfere with the landowner’s right to use the property.

In Maledu and Others versus Itereleng Bakgatla Mineral Resources and Another (Maledu), the members of the Lesetlheng village community and holders of informal land rights under the Interim Protection of Informal Land Rights Act (IPILRA), cited as the applicants, contended that they were the true owners of the farm Wilgespruit in the North West, and that Itereleng Bakgatla Mineral Resources and Pilanesburg Platinum Mines, cited as the respondents, were in terms of the law required not only to notify them of their application for a mining right but also to adhere to the consultation process.