Populism is tunneling its way to SA’s mining rights

The new law also requires large-scale mining projects to enter into community development agreements as a condition for issuance of a mining licence.

An added complication regarding community consultation in Kenya is the vastness of the country. Substantial portions are tribal land and potential areas for mining might easily cross through land belonging to more than one tribe.

Tanzania

The situation is slightly different — but perhaps even more challenging — in neighbouring Tanzania, which has recently passed various laws designed to ensure the country and its citizens benefit from Tanzania’s mineral wealth through, among other things, local content requirements.

When wishing to mine on land owned or occupied by holders of other rights in respect of that land, mining companies in Tanzania are required to consult extensively with ministers, local authorities and communities. Such consultation can be challenging at the best of times but is more challenging in the current climate of tensions between the authorities and certain international mining companies, some of which are in stand-offs with government over matters such as alleged violation of environmental regulations and tax disputes.

Compounding the challenges of consulting communities is that once a decision on a mining right has been reached, it no longer means that such right is secure. An example is the power given to the Tanzanian parliament to direct that existing agreements with international investors be reviewed and renegotiated if the terms are considered “unconscionable” (such as when an agreement requires Tanzanian parties to submit to foreign laws and foreign dispute resolution forums).

Tanzania’s current stance on such matters could be seen as a resurgence of nationalism, which can also be considered to be a form of populism.

Populism in SA

Meanwhile, in SA, where the debate over land ownership has escalated dramatically in the past few years, there are indications that populism is on the rise in a number of spheres. We have seen this in certain recent court decisions, which are challenging established economic and legal orthodoxies.

A court judgment that has undoubtedly evoked concern among international mining investors in SA is the Xolobeni ruling of November 2018. Here, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the mineral resources minister had no lawful authority to grant a mining right to an Australian company to mine on communal land without the “full and informed” consent of the community concerned, the Umgungundlovu community in SA’s Wild Coast area.

This particular decision qualifies the power of the minster, as described in law, and goes against the various principles established under mining law in SA.

In terms of the country’s Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), the state has always been the custodian of SA’s mineral wealth. Mining rights are granted subject to the technical capabilities and financial resources of the applicant. On top of this, as part of the application, the applicant has to consult with the land owner to find middle ground, if needs be, and agree on compensation if the mining activities are unduly invasive as far as the owner’s use of the land is concerned.

The Xolobeni judgment turns this around, making the mining activity subject to the full and informed consent of the community (which had informal and not formal land rights). In essence, the judgment uses the premise that the mere granting of a mining right constitutes dispossession and deprives the people of the right to use the land.

Xolobeni et al

This interpretation does not dovetail with another mining sector judgment issued just a few weeks before the Xolobeni ruling: the Constitutional Court ruling in the case of Maledu and Others vs Itereleng Bakgatla Mineral Resources.

In the Maledu matter, the Constitutional Court affirmed the constitutional right to protection of people whose tenure is legally vulnerable because of past racially discriminatory laws and practices (in this case, former homeland dwellers who had no recorded rights to their land).