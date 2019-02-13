Ditch Redistribution 2.0 in favour of overarching poverty reduction policy

The run-up to the election should be disentangling how SA’s political and economic woes reinforce each other. Political parties should be fiercely competing to best frame the issues and provide solutions. Instead, policy debates remain inconsequential. With policy shortfalls set to compound, conscientious citizens must develop their voices to buttress their voting.

The ANC’s covenant with its constituents presumes universal economic freedom will follow universal political freedom. While this was always going to involve considerable redistribution, over-reliance on redistribution has sabotaged growth prospects to the point where poverty and debt traps have been tripped. Cleaning up corruption is insufficient to fix this.

Prior to 1994 policies restricting access to opportunities and resources made poverty nearly ubiquitous among blacks. Policy reversals then led to black poverty bottoming out several years ago at about 60%. It is now near two-thirds, reflecting post-1994 policy remedies having been exhausted. The government’s recent response — legislation to expropriate property without compensation, perhaps to be followed by prescribed assets — signals a politically expedient but economically reckless “Redistribution 2.0”.

Redistribution can speed up transformation or temporarily mitigate the damage of policies that hobble progress. Per capita income has stagnated for a decade, with the future trajectory limited to minimal improvement. Promoting a basket of objectives, wrapped within us-versus-them packaging, blurs accountability. Incessant corruption revelations further distract. As SA’s politics have been on a twisting roller-coaster for more than 30 years, the objectivity to navigate the politics-versus-economics trade-offs has been sapped.

Credit deterioration, budget disappointments and feeble growth are feeding on one another, thus tightening funding options. Prevailing redistribution paths have been exhausted and now globally sacrosanct lines are being breached. It is no coincidence that political interests are organised ineffectively and that policy-making and co-operation are both suffering. Now, as populist pressures percolate, the governing party further embraces growth-defeating policies.