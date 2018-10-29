SA constrained by insufficient purchasing power and its failure to tap global sources

Yet SA’s poverty has been rising in recent years and a majority of South Africans get by on about R40 per day or less. Conversely, since 1990 the rate of extreme poverty in East Asia has declined from 60% to 3%. How? Most East Asian and many other countries have designed their economic policies the same way SA created its formidable political constitution: they updated and localised an imported blueprint.

Japan invented the Asian growth model and its first iteration led to Imperial Japan brutally colonising a huge swath of that region. Its second, post-1945, iteration propelled war-devastated Japan to swiftly recover through exporting to the West, particularly to its previous nemesis, the US. Its neighbours copied and adapted Japan’s model, leading to the world-altering rise of Asia.

The Asian model overcomes purchasing power as a growth limitation through prioritising value-added exports — thus accommodating the high household savings necessary to create a large, stable middle class. Also unlike SA’s approach, the Asian model has emphasised importing and diffusing scientific and commercial knowledge.

Joining the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA) grouping makes a mockery of what should be the centrepiece of SA’s economic and foreign policies: increasing value-added exports. Brazil has been labelled the world’s most closed economy. Russia sees SA as prey. India is relevant as a benchmark competitor. China mostly imports inputs.

Dozens of former colonies have copied their neighbours and purged historical resentments to sell to western consumers —often through supply chains managed in former colonies, such as Japan. Not focusing on exporting to the West entrenches SA’s pervasive poverty.

The US-China trade spat is likely to be prolonged and intense. Global supply chains are already being reconfigured away from China. Conversely, SA’s favourable trade access to the US was supported by Democrats and Republicans.

The US enjoys what a French president once described as an “exorbitant privilege”. If the US runs, say, a $100bn trade deficit with a country, the US reaps a consumer windfall and the foreign country receives, in effect, 1-billion $100 notes. This has provoked greater resilience to shocks as developing nations bolstered their foreign currency reserves with US treasuries.