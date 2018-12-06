Growing the economy a priority for turning SA’s dangerous tide

Now that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signature summits (jobs and investment) have come and gone, it is time for all South Africans to get on with the job of fixing the economy by uniting around a bold and compelling vision of the future. Time is running out.

The pedestrian growth, increasing unemployment and scourge of load shedding are just some of the signs that we are in deep trouble, if anyone needed reminding.

Ramaphosa has rightly identified fixing the economy as one of his top priorities. He needs local and international investors fully behind him to succeed in this project. He has done an impeccable job of reframing the national and global narrative on SA as open for business. Now he needs to turn nice words into confidence-building actions to win and retain the hearts and minds of the investor community.

At an investor round table in New York in September, which I attended, Ramaphosa was quick to invoke Nelson Mandela’s name by saying the country’s contested land reform without expropriation will be infused with Madiba’s DNA, and investors need not worry about a reckless approach and land grabs.

The country can and must find ways of growing the economy and increasing unemployment, which is at a record high of 27.5% based on the restricted definition, which excludes those who are unemployed and not actively job hunting. Youth unemployment is dangerously high and requires urgent and decisive measures to tackle the problem before it escalates even further. This is also key to reversing the other pressing national challenges of poverty, inequality and social unrest, which are notoriously on the increase.

SA is Africa’s last hope. Its remarkable success in consolidating the democratic project, establishing the rule of law and encouraging racial harmony and reconciliation following the transition to democracy should be a source of great inspiration at a time when global politics is increasingly fronted by populist and polarising leaders. Ramaphosa’s recent defence of the globalisation project at the recent Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires positioned SA well against the unhelpful and misguided protectionist and populist tendencies of some western leaders.

SA can and must position itself as a globally competitive and admired inclusive economy and society, capable of attracting and retaining massive inflows of foreign direct investment to propel the country’s growth and prosperity for generations. This requires winning hearts and minds at home and beyond by fighting corruption and reinforcing the supremacy of the country’s highly esteemed constitution.