SA’s systemic corruption — the bigger picture

The cost of state and corporate capture is much higher than merely money lost via embezzlement. There is the huge unknown of missed opportunities, which is impossible to quantify. One might conservatively guess that SA has forgone 1.5% to 2% of GDP growth over the last seven years, especially if the lost economic opportunities of dysfunctional state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are counted in.

In a constitutional democracy, there is a very special role for institutions set up to limit power abuse and to ensure that the law is respected and upheld without fear or favour.

The worst legacy of the Zuma era is not Nkandla or the Guptas per se, but compromised institutions — from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to Sars and the SA Police Services. The controls were weakened to create a protected free-for-all zone, occupied by those inside the privileged network.

If there were a legal category such as “moral treason”, it would be an apt item on a Zuma-and-friends’ charge sheet. It will take much longer than those “wasted nine years” (as Ramaphosa put it) to restore our institutions and our confidence in them.

The Good Book has been proven right again: love of money is the root of all evil. Both “Zuma” (a metaphor for the corrupt public-sector network) and the (Gavin) Watsons believe in two things: God, and the power of money. The lay preacher from Nkandla and the praying family from Port Elizabeth could allegedly bribe and steal with open eyes.

It teaches us that human nature is easily lured into falsehoods covered by banknotes. And that fundamentalist religion with a touch of the prosperity dogma, may turn into a social evil.