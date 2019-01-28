EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Voters seem to enjoy voting for corruption, Helen Zille tweets
George Soros’s dire predictions at Davos seem a bit paranoid and far fetched to Lukanyo Mnyanda, but Songezo Zibi says there are good reasons for delegates to be so gloomy
28 January 2019 - 12:32
Splitting Eskom into three should ideally have been done earlier and in a calmer way, writes Peter Attard Montalto.
George Soros's gloomy predictions at Davos on the threat posed by China appeared rather paranoid and far fetched to Lukanyo Mnyanda.
Sanlam chair Johan van Zyl has woven a tangled web by doubling as CEO of Patrice Motsepe’s Ubuntu-Botho.
SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana says commercial banks are still willing to extend credit to the loss-making state-owned airline.
The problem of disinformation campaigns orchestrated by former journalists and public relations practitioners is the latest bombshell at the Zondo commission.
There were good reasons for the delegates at Davos to be so gloomy, writes Absa head of communications Songezo Zibi.