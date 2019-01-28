Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Voters seem to enjoy voting for corruption, Helen Zille tweets

George Soros’s dire predictions at Davos seem a bit paranoid and far fetched to Lukanyo Mnyanda, but Songezo Zibi says there are good reasons for delegates to be so gloomy

28 January 2019 - 12:32 Robert Laing
Helen Zille. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/THE SOWETAN
Helen Zille. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/THE SOWETAN

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

What is your view on Western Cape premier Helen Zille's call for a tax revolt

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Splitting Eskom into three should ideally have been done earlier and in a calmer way, writes Peter Attard Montalto.

George Soros's gloomy predictions at Davos on the threat posed by China appeared rather paranoid and far fetched to Lukanyo Mnyanda.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Sanlam chair Johan van Zyl has woven a tangled web by doubling as CEO of Patrice Motsepe’s Ubuntu-Botho. 

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana says commercial banks are still willing to extend credit to the loss-making state-owned airline.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

The problem of disinformation campaigns orchestrated by former journalists and public relations practitioners is the latest bombshell at the Zondo commission.

Very visual

Graph of the day

There were good reasons for the delegates at Davos to be so gloomy, writes Absa head of communications Songezo Zibi. 

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Bill Gates inspires as George ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: A tale of two countries
Opinion / Editorials
3.
FRED KHUMALO: Angelo Agrizzi hits the high notes
Opinion / A Moveable Feast
4.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Now is the right time for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SONGEZO ZIBI: World Economic Forum’s global risks ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Helen Zille orders probe of Western Cape Bosasa tenders
National

TOM EATON: How the EFF tried to convince me that play-play names are the same ...
News

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Congo River could be Eskom’s heart of darkness
Opinion / Columnists

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Bill Gates inspires as George Soros paints a gloomy picture
Opinion / Columnists

Mark Zuckerberg fails to ‘fix’ social network Facebook
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

HSBC Turkey CEO being probed for 2013 Erdoğan retweet
World

Person of the Year: George Soros
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.