EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Zuma upset about Ramaphosa’s waste management

And SA is officially a corrupt country, scoring 43% in the Transparency International 2018 corruption index in which less means more (corrupt)

31 January 2019 - 12:51 Robert Laing
Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa back in the day. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
The friendship between Iqbal Survé and Dan Matjila was the driving force behind the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) decision to invest R4.3bn in Ayo Technologies, the Mpati commission heard.

Deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele, who has been named in an anonymous e-mail as being complicit in corruption at the PIC, says he has done nothing wrong and is sure his name will be cleared.

It is ironic that former president Jacob Zuma is chastising his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, for referring to his near two terms in office as “nine lost years”.

People should vote with their pockets, Wits School of Economic and Business Sciences senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi argues in support of Helen Zille’s call for a tax revolt.

Eskom’s prices increasing more than six-fold since 2006 resulted directly in the loss of 18,300 out of the 53,500 jobs cut by gold mines since then.

The US Federal Reserve indicating it will not proceed with its expected two interest rates hikes in 2019 sent the rand soaring on Wednesday night.

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni’s claim that she had never met Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson has been cast into doubt by a group photo taken in 2015. Police minister Bheki Cele was presumably working under cover at the time.

Since 1994, the government has only redistributed 4.8-million hectares of land to claimants — less that 4% of all SA’s land. “Like many of SA’s problems, that may be a failure of implementation, rather than a case of not having the right laws and rules,” writes Stephen Grootes.

Forensic investigation to probe new PIC corruption allegations

The PIC, which invests more than R2-trillion in government pension and other social funds, is currently subject to a judicial inquiry
National
1 day ago

Bosasa CEO ‘personally gave Zuma R300,000’

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testifies that SAA chair Dudu Myeni introduced Gavin Watson to the former president
National
2 days ago

Keeping the lights on: fixing Eskom is Cyril Ramaphosa’s toughest job

Turning the troubled utility around will be incredibly difficult and politically fraught
National
3 months ago

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Yet again, the DA is revolting
Opinion / Columnists

Individuals with integrity remain the bulwark against corruption
Opinion

JANA MARAIS: SA state visit to India highlights the opportunity cost of ...
Opinion / Columnists

