Pretoria-Joburg trip could take six hours, unless we get high-occupancy lanes

By 2037, motorists travelling between Johannesburg and Pretoria should prepare themselves for a six-hour trip.

That is reportedly how long this trip will take should phase 2 of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) not be implemented, according to Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), the company responsible for collecting tolls on behalf of the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

But why are we not investing in other options to ease traffic congestion, in particular high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes?

Phase 2 of the project is the second stage of the improvement project that introduced the controversial e-toll system to Gauteng highways. It involves building a further 158km of new roads to redirect traffic from congested spots in Gauteng — including a highway between Soshanguve and Sandton; a new road between Soweto and Johannesburg; and a ring road around Johannesburg. It has been severely delayed by Sanral and ETC’s failure to collect e-tolls.

Increasing traffic and road congestion is a growing problem in SA, and especially Gauteng. There are just under 5-million licensed vehicles on the roads in the province, which has an estimated population of about 14-million people. The number of vehicles in the province is growing at a rate of 0.2% a month.

Should Electronic Toll Collection’s projections be correct, Gauteng motorists should either hope that Google’s driverless cars are ready by 2037, so they can sit back and relax, scrolling through Facebook on their daily commute between the two cities, or seriously start considering using public transport.

Currently there are only two effective, reliable and (relatively) safe ways to travel between Johannesburg and Pretoria. The first is by car, and the other is the Gautrain.

In a country where 70% of commuters make use of minibus taxis for their daily commute, we have to ask why we are not investing more time, resources, and energy into promoting public transport, and, in this case, high occupancy vehicle lanes.

The minibus taxi industry has proved to be by far the cheapest and most efficient way to transport commuters in SA. Should we invest in this model, and take it seriously (by perhaps regulating it and changing perceptions) we could improve it even more.

While I am not suggesting that Sanral should stop investing in highway upgrades and maintenance, one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to avoid congested highways in the short term might be to implement well-regulated and policed high occupancy vehicle or taxi lanes on the highways.

Similar to the Bus Rapid Transport routes in major cities, these lanes would be reserved for public transport vehicles, or carpooling vehicles with more than two adult passengers.

Where they have been introduced around the world, high occupancy vehicle lanes have been shown to cut down traffic congestion, improve arrival times, cut down the costs of travelling (through sharing costs and lower fuel usage) and lower emissions.