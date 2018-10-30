How internet commuting is the way to beat e-toll blues

The debate over Gauteng e-tolls has been given fresh impetus by remarks last week by finance minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng premier David Makhura.

In his medium-term budget policy statement on October 24, Mboweni made his view quite clear: “If we want a road transport infrastructure that works, we need to pay our tolls.”

In a vigorous response the following day, Makhura referred to the decision reached in July at the elective conference of the Gauteng ANC: “Let there be no confusion, they [e-tolls] are not part of the future of this province.”

Scant research seems to have been done into the reasons Gauteng road users are so antagonistic towards e-tolls. The most commonly expressed view is that “the roads have already been paid for through taxes and fuel levies”, with a feeling that “we should not be asked to pay to use something that has always been free at the time of use”.

It seems probable that the underlying reason is the inescapable need to move around the province, especially to get to and from work. This, as Gauteng residents see it, incurs enough costs without the additional one of paying for the use of the road.

One alternative should be that of public transport. Many commuters use one mode or another, especially minibus taxis. Users of public transport generally lack the option of a private car, and the services offered are rarely of a standard to attract the car user.