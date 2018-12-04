African countries need to be bolder and move faster to engineer growth

Differentiation can happen through symbolic actions. Singapore, under Lee Kuan Yew, took a decision not to remove its colonial statues and change street names as a means of signalling continuity and stability, while at the same time making sweeping changes to land and other prosaic policy aspects.

Differentiation also happens through efficiency, transparency and clarity, where the rule of law is upheld no matter the consequences or personalities. It happens when merit is the critical criterion in government structures and appointments, not special favours.

It happens, too, through enabling meaningful dialogue between government and business, and structuring actions and policies on this basis. And it happens through being high performers on governance and other business indices.

Differentiation, and its benefits, also occur by being the first in the market. If all countries reform policy at the same speed, investors will nearly always gravitate to the larger markets. Opening up the airspace, for example, and permitting the “five freedoms” and transit traffic necessary for the success of an aviation hub, inevitably favours those who liberalise first.

It is important, in this, not to take the wrong lessons out of the success of others. For example, while Singapore, China and South Korea’s development feats are taken, by those so inclined, as being down to authoritarian systems, this disguises the tough choices and laser-like focus on performance and execution that are necessary. Success has to involve the whole population in improving productivity and changing the ethos and mindset.

We need to ensure the bedrock of macroeconomic stability and policy predictability. Long-term investors don’t like sudden changes of policy direction. The best way of reducing risk is not through stifling dissent or reducing the risk of political change, but by institutionalising bureaucratic and legal practices. Continuity has to be measured not in terms of regimes or personalities, but by institutional and policy stability. Bureaucracies need to have a life of their own outside politics, more the independent spirit of “yes, minister” than blind loyalty.

Leadership that encourages this devolution, or decentralisation, of power is thus crucial. This has been an element of China’s success. Those provinces that have created greater policy latitude have historically enjoyed higher rates of growth. Companies invest specifically in places, after all, in cities or districts, not necessarily in countries.