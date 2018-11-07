Undecided voters will be key as survey shows party loyalties are waning

Between the second and third quarters of 2018 the survey found, much like other recent surveys, that the majority of voters who think the country is heading in the wrong direction has increased from 55% to 65%. Perceptions of a weakened economy and mistrust in key democratic institutions has also all increased. As the governing party, the ANC suffers negative performance evaluations in a range of areas and across broad and diverse sectors of society. In less volatile times, this surely would sound an electoral death knell for any party teetering on a slim majority. But the ANC has a winning card: President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Positive job approval ratings of the presidency have shot up from 22% when former president Jacob Zuma left office to 64% after Ramaphosa took over. He now ranks as the most popular political leader by far. But as the ANC’s biggest election drawcard Ramaphosa will need to sustain tentative public trust as the right person to redirect the economy and deal decisively with myriad governance and corruption issues. Any slippage is likely to dissolve public confidence in the party at large.

Given the complexities and contradictions involved in evaluating the ANC right now, voters will be tempted to look at other political options. The content, rhetoric and style of election campaigns will matter, as will the behaviour of party leaders and candidates. Parties and leaders will have to strut the election catwalk for months in convincing fashion, under the critical eye of millions of undecided voters.

The leadership performance of opposition parties therefore becomes a critical indicator for voters. In late 2018, while Ramaphosa enjoys a fairly decent performance rating of 56%, the popularity scores of the leaders of the two largest opposition parties are far lower. In fact, they are neck and neck, with the DA’s Mmusi Maimane at 31% and EFF leader Julius Malema at 29%. While the battle of political leadership will be key in 2019, both opposition leaders are going to struggle to dent Ramaphosa’s credibility. Given this and the fact that they are level in the race, they are going to have to find ways to outshine each other.

An historical perspective on this data provides some initial clues as to how the electorate might respond. Maimane has the higher score at 31%, but it has plateaued over the past year at a crucial time, when party leaders should be enjoying greater popularity as elections approach. On the other hand, Malema's popularity rating has soared from 16% in early 2016 to 29% in late 2018, almost doubling.

What to make of it all? The elections will be a closer race than ever before; the quality of party leadership will be a crucial deciding factor for all parties; and in a significant departure from previous democratic elections, the ANC will not be able to rely on its core partisan support base to march it to victory. The two largest opposition parties will be in a contest with each other as much as they will be with the ANC to wrest second place (and perhaps the kingmaker position).

What is certain is that political parties will not be able to take votes for granted and will need to use the election season wisely to convince millions of South Africans that they are worthy of their votes.

• Schulz Herzenberg is a senior lecturer in the department of political science at Stellenbosch University.