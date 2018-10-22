Ramaphosa’s KZN blitz winning ‘hearts and minds’ in Zuma territory — ANC insiders

Observers and ANC insiders believe President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent blitz through KwaZulu-Natal is starting to turn the pendulum in his favour among the party’s structures in the province.

Ramaphosa rose to power by edging Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma with a slimmest of margins at the ANC’s national elective conference in December. A large portion of KwaZulu-Natal delegates voted in favour of her failed presidential bid.

Soon after his victory, Ramaphosa’s team focused its attention on the province.

In January he led the ANC’s leadership on a visit to Zulu king’s palace. His next move was to launch his Thuma Mina campaign in KwaDukuza. He has been to eThekwini several times, including a visit to the Chatsworth Indian community, who were deeply concerned about the rising level of crime in the area.

More recently, he was in the ANC’s Musa Dladla region — former president Jacob Zuma’s own backyard.

Professor Bheki Mngomezulu, a political scientist at the University of Western Cape, said Ramaphosa’s visits to the province has not only destabilised Zuma’s support base, but has also won over some of the fence sitters to his side.

Mngomezulu said the president’s frequent visits were “a calculated strategy by Ramaphosa and his backers to win the hearts and mind in the province soon after the Nasrec conference”.

“It is still early to say whether this strategy will succeed over a long period of time or it will backfire on him,” Mngomezulu said.

The Sunday Times reported recently that a secret meeting was held at the Maharani hotel in Durban last month over a plan to oust Ramaphosa.

Zuma, ANC Youth League’s KwaZulu-Natal secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and ANC Women’s League secretary-general Meokgo Matuba were reportedly in attendance.

Maghashule and Sabelo have denied that the meeting discussed a plot to oust Ramaphosa.

Tholi Gwala, the regional secretary of the ANC Musa Dladla region told Business Day that the recent visit by Ramaphosa to the area was successful in both raising funds for the party’s electioneering coffers and for galvanising members behind party’s campaign ahead of the general elections.

“He [Ramaphosa] arrived here ... and slept in a township BnB in Esikhawini, which was the first time that a seating president had done so.”

Gwala said even those members and leaders who did not support Ramaphosa before the elective conference were now firmly behind him.

“I can safely say that we are now focused on the election ... and comrade Cyril becoming the president of the country,” he said, adding that their support for Ramaphosa did not mean they had turned their back on Zuma.

“He [Zuma] is still with us. We welcomed him after he was recalled as the president of the country. He said he will always be available for party work — as a result we have used him to campaign in by-elections and in voter registration campaigns, and we are likely to use him ahead of the general elections.”

Another regional leader, who asked not to be named but was known to be a fervent supporter of Zuma, said Ramaphosa’s master stroke was to get Dlamini-Zuma to serve in one of the key positions of his cabinet.

“They work well together. This has disarmed many people who were campaigning for [her] ... I think this was a stroke of a genius.

“Indeed we are ready for him as a face for elections next year. The future looks bright,” said the regional leader.

However, Xolani Dube, an independent political analyst and senior researcher with the Xubera institute of research and development, said Ramaphosa would never be able to outfox Zuma in the province, or anywhere in the country.

“Ramaphosa lacks charisma and [a] personal touch. His rallies are empty because he has failed to ignite crowds to his vision. He is nothing like Zuma. I don’t think Ramaphosa will lead the ANC to any decisive victory in 2019.

“On the other hand Zuma has been able to draw people even to his court cases when he is no longer the president,” Dube said.