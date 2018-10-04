Business and NGO leaders warn summit on jobs is being ‘stage-managed’

A business leader who spoke to Business Day on condition of anonymity said he got the sense his presentation was a waste of time as there was already a pre-determined outlook on which direction the parties would go in an attempt to create jobs and stimulate growth.

Founding director of policy research organisation the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation, Duma Gqubule, said President Cyril Ramaphosa had limited the scope of the gathering by saying solutions would be within the "current fiscal framework".

"This time as well ... the president said whatever is going to happen will happen within the current budgetary framework," Gqubule said.

The summit was also marred by criticism that it was not "inclusive". The absence of the country’s biggest trade union, the National Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and its federation, the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will be glaring. Saftu has boycotted the summit.

Labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane said Numsa and Saftu had a critical voice in the labour market, even though they might differ with the government on many issues and remain outside of the Nedlac labour constituency.

Organised labour will be represented by the Cosatu, Fedusa and Nactu federations, as Nedlac’s labour constituency.

"You can’t be in discussions on key issues with people who agree with you. Numsa and Saftu were going to bring proposals … I would have hoped for some components of the EFF ... It is important that people with different opinions ... be in that summit, whether they be the EFF or the DA," she said.

