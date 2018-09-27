DANIEL MATJILA: More investments in private markets would boost economy

There is no doubt that global investors consider the robust building blocks of the SA financial services sector when they decide to invest in our country and the rest of the continent.

In turn, flow of investment capital into the economy enables economic growth for the benefit of all. Asset managers, as guided by regulation 28 and the various role players (pension fund trustees and investment professionals), have typically allocated the largest component of their assets under management to listed equities (usually more than 50%), followed by listed bonds, property and global equities and bonds, and a small allocation to alternative asset classes (including private equity).

However, one of the unintended consequences of the successes of JSE-listed SA companies and the markets exchange is that, through their growth of foreign, non-SA exposure, which naturally provides for diversification (a crucial component of generating risk-adjusted returns), the exchange has become increasingly less reflective of the SA economy.

For example, most asset managers who manage listed equity funds track a specific benchmark or index, such as the JSE-SWIX index. The effect of this arrangement is that, by default, funds are allocated to some of the large firms with significant foreign exposure.

An extreme example of this is Naspers, which has an exposure to the Chinese market through its 31.1% holding in Tencent. If one uses the JSE-SWIX index as a benchmark, holding a neutral position relative to this index implies a 24.5% allocation to Naspers which, at present, has very little exposure to SA, except through its subsidiary MultiChoice.

If we assume 50% of the circa R8-trillion is in local listed equities, that is R4-trillion. If we estimate that asset managers are positioned neutral on Naspers relative to the index, this translates to R1-trillion.

Even if we were to assume that many managers are changing benchmarks to the SWIX CAPI, the implied exposure to Naspers would still be about R400bn. To put this into context, according to National Treasury, SA’s budget for 2017-2018 was about R1.412-trillion. This means the allocation to Naspers is equivalent to about 70% of the national budget if we use the JSE-SWIX as the benchmark, or 28% allocation, assuming the SWIX CAPI as the index.

Examples of other companies with limited revenue generation from SA include, but are not limited to, Glencore, AB InBev and BHP Billiton.

The implication of all this is that over time the JSE has become increasingly less reflective of the SA economy.

This means a significant amount of the circa R8-trillion capital mentioned earlier does not benefit the local economy. This means the JSE rallies when the local currency weakens and in effect becomes a "hedge against the local currency".

To cure this challenge the asset managers will need to find creative ways of diversifying their investments so they generate great returns for their clients while at the same time diversifying their risk exposure.

Most funds are allocated to listed equities, with alternative asset classes receiving only a small allocation. According to the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, the size of the SA private equity market in 2017 was only R158bn, excluding the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Goal 8 of the UN’s sustainable development goals, to which SA subscribes, aims "to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all".

Moreover, according to SA’s National Development Plan (NDP), the employment scenarios planned by the commission suggest most new jobs are likely to be created in domestic-orientated businesses and in growing small and medium-sized firms.

If one considers that SA is in dire need of capital investment in the real economy to stimulate economic growth and create much-needed jobs, perhaps a slightly different view and capital allocation between public and private markets — "the real SA economy" — is warranted.

We are of the view that asset managers could prudently increase allocations to the private markets and still generate acceptable risk adjusted returns. We think an increased allocation to the unlisted markets across all sectors of the economy will unlock and avail trapped and much-need capital to stimulate inclusive economic growth in the country.

In time, some of these companies could find themselves on the public markets indices.

The PIC sees great value in investing in private markets. Together with the help of its key clients, such as the Government Employees Pension Fund, Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Compensation Commission, the PIC has been incrementally allocating more capital to the unlisted markets across key sectors of the economy (such as social infrastructure, energy, economic infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing), in line with the country’s growth blueprint, the NDP.

The corporation has a strong conviction, backed by evidence, that this approach has the potential to ensure sustainable, long-term returns and achieve transformative, inclusive economic growth.

Imagine the huge impact that would be achieved if all the asset managers increased their allocation towards private markets.

• Matjila is PIC CEO.