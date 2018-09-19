Companies

‘Scandals and innuendo’ prompt JSE to review listing rules

19 September 2018 - 13:43 Thembisile Dzonzi
Picture: ISTOCK

The JSE says it is proposing tightening listing rules after financial markets were "shaken by a range of corporate scandals, rumours and innuendo".

The bourse published a consultation paper on Wednesday, saying recent events showed a need for it to review its responsibilities and strengthen aspects of regulation. Recommendations range from boosting racial and gender diversity on boards, to doubling the notice period before new stocks start trading.

It proposes disclosures when directors use shares as collateral and supports plans for information on short-selling transactions to be made public.

Without specifying any events, the JSE said they "have led to questions about how certain alleged activities were able to happen, apparently undetected, whether regulators such as the JSE could have taken action to prevent certain activities and whether those events have highlighted any regulatory provisions that might need to change".

The JSE’s comments come nine months after the near-collapse of global retailer Steinhoff International’s share price, which lost more than 90% of its value when it was engulfed in an accounting scandal in early December.

In January, regulators said they were studying sharp drops in stocks Aspen Pharmacare and Resilient amid speculation they were about to be the subject of a negative report by short-sellers Viceroy Research.

Bourse operator JSE Ltd said it was seeking comment on its proposals and that those could be submitted until October 22.

