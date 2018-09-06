WATCH: What Markus Jooste knows about the Steinhoff saga

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce leads a panel of journalists through a discussion about the big news stories of the week in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose was Cape Town, listening to former Steinhoff CEO Marcus Jooste answer questions about what happened to the retailer. Rose explained that Jooste told MPs that he knows nothing about anything.

The panel also discussed the current economic situation after GDP data showed that SA is in a technical recession.