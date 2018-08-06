Death, diamonds and Russia’s push into Africa

The company, according to Africa Intelligence, is a subsidiary of the St Petersburg firm M Invest, founded by Prigozhin. Africa Intelligence reported that Wagner fighters were delivering mining equipment to the site in armoured trucks. At the same time, Touadera’s Russian advisers are helping the president negotiate a truce with various groups that used to be part of the Muslim rebel movement, Seleka.

This is a business model Wagner has reportedly used in Syria, where it lends its private troops to the regime of President Bashar Al-Assad, and in return receives a share of revenues from the oil wells and refineries the troops recover from regime opponents. In February, Wagner mercenaries clashed with US troops while trying to seize a refinery and suffered major losses.

Like Syrian oil, Central African Republic diamonds are a commodity on which no ordinary business can get its hands. In the 1960s, the country exported half a million carats of diamonds a year, a volume that would make it the seventh-biggest exporter in the world today.

Unlike neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, which specialises in industrial diamonds, Central African Republic diamonds are mostly gem-quality. But the enormous economic potential of the industry was undermined by civil strife and government greed. A lot of diamonds are still extracted illegally and smuggled out of the country, and there’s a partial ban on diamond exports.

Another of the country’s major resources is gold, and the three Russian reporters died while trying to drive out to a gold mine, apparently to check on Russian presence there. The circumstances of their death are still unclear: the driver of their vehicle, who survived, keeps changing his testimony. But even though the journalists didn’t live to tell their story, they were known well enough in Russia to turn attention to Wagner.

Dzhemal was one of Russia’s top war reporters, known for his intrepid coverage of the Russian operation against Georgia in 2008 and the Libyan conflict of 2011, in which he nearly lost a leg. Rastorguev was a documentary filmmaker known for his bold experiments, which often included giving a camera to subjects to record their daily lives. He was one of the two creators of The Term, the essential documentary depiction of the 2011-2012 political protests in Russia.

Official Moscow was quick to deny any responsibility for the journalists’ death. Maria Zakharova, the foreign ministry spokeswoman, said they’d neglected the official channels, and pointed out that the presence of Russian "civilian instructors" in the Central African Republic was no secret.

That, however, is probably disingenuous. There have been reports in the regional media that there are many more Russians in the Central African Republic than the 170 that the foreign ministry has mentioned. Nor has Russia admitted a connection between the "instructors" and mineral concessions.

These concessions make Russia a contender for resources that have long interested China, present in the country since 2007, when a Chinese company began drilling for oil there. China has been less lucky than Russia so far, despite writing off billions of Central African Republic debt and setting up a programme to train government officials. The oil project stalled in 2017, and China recently failed to gain a dispensation similar to Russia’s to supply weapons. France, Central African Republic’s former colonial master, is especially concerned about the inroads made there by non-Western powers.

Putin’s Russia has sought to restore its Soviet-era influence throughout the developing world, and its activity in Africa is not limited to the Central African Republic. It’s worth watching for reports of Russian concessions in other nations, such as Sudan, Chad, Rwanda and Gabon. The Wagner business model is well suited to the region where a forceful presence can be a prerequisite for successful business — and where looking into how this business is conducted can easily get one killed.

• Bershidsky is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European politics and business.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg and its owners.

Bloomberg