Ways to cement Brics

The economic muscle of the Brics group of nations is rising to nearly a third of global gross domestic product (GDP), yet members of the bloc, other than China and India, are likely to receive a declining share, new research shows.

At the 10th Brics Summit, hosted by SA in Johannesburg last week, members Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA pledged co-operation to promote peace and strengthen a fairer political and international order and promote inclusive growth.

There was also commitment to collaborative research on various fronts including agriculture, energy and the environment. Infrastructure development and integration to bolster economic ties was emphasised.

A vaccine research & development centre to be established in SA is on the cards, while the groundwork for a Brics Contingent Reserve Arrangement is near completion. Co-operation between the latter and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is envisaged.

On the financing front a greater role is expected for multilateral development banks such as the Brics-funded New Development Bank — a monument to the club’s first decade — in "catalysing private sector financing for public infrastructure and investment", as the Johannesburg Declaration signed by the heads of state puts it.

By 2020, the demand for infrastructure investment in member countries is expected to be $1.1 trillion with a funding gap of $134bn that has to be raised, according to New Development Bank president KV Kamath. To date the bank has approved just over 20 projects valued at about $5bn.

Rising protectionist policies by the US in particular threaten multilateralism and the international rules-based trading system, presenting opportunities for the Brics countries, which are committed to the advancement of other developing nations.