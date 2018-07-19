WATCH: Barack Obama’s advice to South Africans

It has been quite a week in SA.

Former US president Barack Obama gave the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture on Tuesday. It was his most public speech since leaving the White House in the beginning of 2017.

Most South Africans seem to agree that the time has come for a kinder, friendlier capitalism that can eradicate poverty.

The ongoing discussion around the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and the growing isolation of its CEO, Daniel Matjila, has also be on the minds of South Africans.

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news this week in Editing Allowed.