Exports rather than redistribution are key to prospects for SA’s growth

Having recently acknowledged that cracking down on corruption and patronage appointments is necessary but insufficient to spur meaningful growth, SA must now unravel how it creates its own limitations.

Two pervasive beliefs preclude adequate growth. Policies presume domestic wealth and purchasing power can fuel broad prosperity.

Another erroneous belief is that enormous workforce upskilling must precede sustained high growth.

With more than half the voters entrenched in suffocating poverty, the politics of redistribution are irresistible. Yet redistribution policies conflict with expanding exports. Thus, routinely prioritising redistribution ahead of exporting at each policy juncture has greatly dimmed growth prospects.

While SA’s mineral wealth is enormous, its constitutionally mandated social obligations arising from pervasive poverty are greater still, and they are compounding insidiously. Thus SA’s debt has been rated junk despite moderate debt relative to GDP. This ratio climbing from 50% to 60% or 70% is of modest consequence relative to the fiscal and political threats of a majority of voters being perennially poor. Thus the IMF’s favoured restructuring tools — persuading investors to write down debt and having governments embrace austerity — are poorly suited to SA’s circumstances.