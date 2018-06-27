Prepare for the cyclical credit crunch creeping up on China

The size and use of credit in China — and where it sits in the economy — has concerned many a China observer. Setting aside for a moment the likelihood, after such an enormous expansion, that much of this credit has been poorly deployed, deleveraging from this high level is especially difficult within the intricacies of a centrally planned economy that has had success in promoting investment through credit growth.

It is important to note that the Chinese economy has been investment-driven for many years, with a well-publicised high investment to GDP ratio driven by elevated property, steel and industrial output. Chinese municipalities and regions, like divisions in a business, have growth targets to hit. Likening the availability of credit to a punch bowl that allows these growth targets to be hit, one would suspect any lack of punch makes the party’s target more difficult to reach.

Even if the government succeeds in its attempt to drive investment output using less credit, it will still need to effectively control consumer credit too. This is on the rise — albeit from historically low levels. It is a tricky balance to strike.

The balancing act is further exacerbated by rising global interest rates and their dampening effect on global growth. With thriving local investment driven by unlimited amounts of cheap credit and capital controls, China has had little need to worry about returns elsewhere in the world. As interest rates rise globally, declining local Chinese investment opportunities, and an already large money supply, could drive money out of China or lead to asset price deflation locally, or both.

To the two certainties in life — death and taxes — one should add one other: the inexorable truth of economic cyclicality. We will certainly see the impact of unproductive credit in the Chinese economy, followed by a natural cycle of bankruptcy and rebuilding of balance sheets.

SA and other nations that rely on resources and external capital flows need to be prepared for the eventual manifestation of Chinese cyclicality. Despite worries about rising trade barriers, China is now firmly part of the global economy and its deleveraging will certainly dent local growth prospects.

Savvy investors have made peace with the fact that they cannot effectively forecast the future of the three Cs: companies, countries or currencies. This wise embracing of limitations should not be confused with an understanding of where we are in the cycle of each of the above Cs.

Despite seemingly superhuman achievements to date, the Chinese are very much human. There is a cost to growth fuelled by easily available credit, and rising global rates could set the stage for this cost to manifest.

• Hundersmarck is co-founder of the Old Mutual Titan boutique at Old Mutual Investment Group.