How there's hope for Zimbabwe as it starts tackling legacy debt

Awash with cash, fund managers hungered for a new asset class and sub-Saharan Africa proved relatively uncorrelated with other markets and provided a handsome yield. And on the side of state lenders, new creditors also increased their exposures, some on nontransparent terms. Easy access to capital, coupled with the region’s unmet demand for financing infrastructure and other development needs, led to a rapid reaccumulation of debt.

Last week, in its Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa in 2018, the IMF said that 40% of low-income countries in the region are either in debt distress or at high risk of being in debt distress.

Less than two decades following HIPC relief, we have witnessed sovereign debt defaults, including in Mozambique, Republic of the Congo and Chad. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has been frozen in time, still burdened by its legacy debt of the 1980s. Public and publicly guaranteed external debt stood at close to 50% of GDP as at the end of 2016, of which 70% was in arrears.

All observers agree that the country remains in debt distress, and the options for Zimbabwe’s debt relief will certainly be an important topic this week as the governors of the African Development Bank — itself a creditor to Zimbabwe — convene in Busan, South Korea for the bank’s annual meeting.

At this gathering, development partners keenly await the outcome of Zimbabwe’s presidential elections due in July. If the elections are deemed "free, fair and credible", Zimbabwe’s fortunes will certainly improve, and comprehensive debt relief will finally be on the table.

To benefit from the HIPC initiative, which would take into account multilateral, official bilateral and private external debt, Zimbabwe must navigate its way through some important obstacles. The IMF and World Bank would need to reopen the HIPC eligibility requirements and make a positive finding of Zimbabwe’s eligibility and qualification for such relief.

The financial actors would also need to come together to finance Zimbabwe’s HIPC debt relief. To receive full and irrevocable reduction in debt available under the HIPC initiative, Zimbabwe would, among other things, need to establish a track record of good performance under economic adjustment programmes backed by the IMF and World Bank.