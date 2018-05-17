Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: Can Pravin Gordhan fix the SOEs?

17 May 2018 - 09:33 Business Day TV
Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe leads a panel of editors and journalists in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed.

It has been quite a week for SA’s state-owned enterprises and minister Pravin Gordhan.

The rand has hit some turbulence recently, with some of the Ramaphosa euphoria fading and emerging markets falling out of favour.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW HERE:

EDITORIAL: More than diligence needed

Gordhan’s timely intervention has staunched the loss of blood at state-owned enterprises. But that is only the first step
Opinion
7 hours ago

LUMKILE MONDI: Count the cost in lives and opportunities lost through state capture travesty

Despite the "new dawn" and Gordhan’s greatness, the ANC remains a major concern
Opinion
6 hours ago

ASHA SPECKMAN: Time to reconsider a new deal for state companies

Economy rests on four cracked legs: Eskom, Transnet, Denel, SAA
Opinion
4 days ago

The state of our SOEs now that Cyril Ramaphosa is in charge

There is a lot of work to be done to turn around SA’s mismanaged, cash-strapped and corrupt state-owned enterprises
National
6 days ago

SAA could fly after a business rescue

The question is not whether SA can afford to lose SAA, it is whether the country can afford to keep it
Opinion
6 days ago

