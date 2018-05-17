Editing Allowed
WATCH: Can Pravin Gordhan fix the SOEs?
17 May 2018 - 09:33
Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe leads a panel of editors and journalists in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed.
It has been quite a week for SA’s state-owned enterprises and minister Pravin Gordhan.
The rand has hit some turbulence recently, with some of the Ramaphosa euphoria fading and emerging markets falling out of favour.
LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW HERE:
