World Bank warns SA is in a cycle that breeds poverty and inequality

SA has been better at generating jobs for skilled people than for unskilled. Unfortunately, we are not very effective at creating skills. This has led to a scarcity of skills and, therefore, to skilled workers enjoying high wages. In fact, wages for skilled workers have also risen more quickly than those of other workers.

This is great news for workers with skills. It is, however, a disaster for the tens of millions without. As a result, our economic trajectory entrenches and reproduces high levels of inequality and high levels of poverty.

The report estimates that because the jobs created in high-skill sectors do not draw unskilled people into employment, their impact on poverty, while real, is smaller than the impact of creating jobs in unskilled sectors, especially mining (where wages for unskilled workers are high) and agriculture (where wages are low but the potential workforce is among the poorest in the country).

It is, ultimately, for this reason that the report concludes that employment levels and wage trends will determine how quickly SA will reduce poverty and inequality. Current trends suggest that SA is unlikely to be able to generate much more rapid skills acquisition across the workforce and this makes it difficult to envisage a rapid decline in poverty and inequality.

What about the national minimum wage (NMW)? Will that lead to higher wages and, therefore, less poverty? Yes. But only up to a point. The report estimates that because some of those who earn less than the NMW are not poor, even if compliance with the NMW was complete and its imposition had no impact on total employment levels at all (an extremely optimistic assumption), it would reduce poverty by no more than 4%.

If, on the other hand, the imposition of the NMW does reduce the level of demand for unskilled workers, that impact would fall. If, for example, every 1% rise in wages reduces demand for labour by 0.5%, then the imposition of the NMW will reduce poverty by no more than 2%.

This estimate is interesting. A 2% reduction in poverty is almost identical to the impact the report’s authors calculate would be felt by a 2% increase in per capita GDP. Thus, improving SA’s rate of growth by just one percentage point a year for two years would have the same impact on poverty as the NMW will ever have. Importantly, it will do so without reducing employment.

SA faces many challenges, and the World Bank’s report offers no easy solutions. Nor should we expect them. Creating a society as poor and unequal as we are was not the work of a day, and it will take long years to overcome. What it does show, however, is that by far the most critical priority is economic growth and the labour intensity of that growth.

This is something we all already know, of course. Achieving it must become the central goal of all our leaders.

• Bernstein is head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise.