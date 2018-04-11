Why inclusive growth focus should centre on SA’s cities

In its 2016 World Cities Report, UN Habitat notes that "globally, urban centres are expanding due to their capacity to generate income, contribute to national wealth, attract investments and create jobs. Cities are places of mass production, consumption and service provision….

"This draws sharp focus to the galvanising power of proximity for innovation, including the economies of urbanisation and agglomeration — which together establish the foundation of the transformative power of urbanisation."

In its 2017 Poverty Trends report, Statistics SA made the powerful finding that "generally, while poverty decreased between 2006 and 2015 in both settlement types [rural and urban], urban areas benefited more substantially".

For some in the governing party and the state bureaucracy this is all the more reason to focus attention on rural areas rather than the cities. However, under circumstances in which the Integrated Urban Development Framework reports that two-thirds of the population are living in urban areas, up from just more than 50% in 1994, and more than 50% of national GDP has its origins in the four largest metropolitan areas, it is clear that cities have to be at the heart of thinking about plans for developing an inclusive and growing economy.

An examination of a range of other middle-income countries, including some in the Brics stable, will show that the South African model of financing ambitious urban development transformations needs reform. Most budgets of the largest metropolitan areas in SA are funded by own revenue, supplemented by a range of nationally derived grants.

Equitable share grants in support of free basic services continue to come in at a significantly lower per-capita sum for the metros than they do for largely rural districts. Capital allocations, such as those for transportation or other infrastructure, have been modest in international terms.

Conditional grants to municipalities under the present medium-term expenditure framework will furthermore be cut in real terms (5.8% in 2018-19 alone) at the same time as the cities face own-revenue shortfalls.