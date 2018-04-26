Ramaphosa’s task is to bring about social cohesion

The "new dawn" banner that unfurled from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office could not have come at a better time. But cheering the small changes he has made over the past few months is reckless and naive.

The faith in Ramaphosa’s fledgling administration restored faith in SA’s economy, but the challenges, left by a Jacob Zuma administration that pillaged the state, are far too great to ignore in the short term.

SA’s faltering education system has failed to empower most of the youth for the fourth industrial revolution, leaving them marginalised.

The public healthcare system is in crisis, and poverty and unemployment levels are very high compared to middle-income countries with similar socioeconomic dynamics.

SA desperately needs structural economic reforms that foster inclusive economic growth and development. This could be achieved by implementing developmental state policies and reforms.

A developmental state actively pursues an industrialisation agenda as a key aspect of its economic policy. It prioritises active consultation and engagement with all stakeholders in the economy as a prerequisite for action — from policy formulation to implementation.

At the heart of a developmental state is its private and public sectors, with labour and civil society working together to ensure that as many citizens as possible benefit from the country’s economic development through the distribution of income.