How tariff war between US and China threatens Commonwealth summit

The Commonwealth heads of government meeting this week takes place as rumblings of a trade war between two of the world’s superpowers increase. Trade liberalisation is the top priority for the meeting in London and Windsor, yet the threat of tariff wars between the US and China dampens the prospects for global trade growth.

Intra-Commonwealth trade is estimated at about $700bn and is projected to exceed the $1-trillion mark by 2020. The Commonwealth has 53 member states, most of them former territories of the British Empire. In Africa 19 countries, including SA, are members of the intergovernmental organisation.

Roberto Azevedo, head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has said in a BBC News interview that global trade has grown the fastest yet in the past six years. US President Donald Trump, however, announced plans for a 25% tariff on US steel imports from countries such as China and a 10% tariff on aluminium. China retaliated by imposing tariffs on US goods and has threatened legal action against the US at the WTO because of unfair treatment. Azevedo says countries should show restraint and settle their differences through dialogue and collective action. A cycle of retaliation is the last thing the world economy needs.

John Stremlau, professor in the department of international relations in the School of Social Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand, says the US is the wild card in global trade.

"If the US is prepared to subvert the international global trade that has evolved in the last 70 years then everybody has to take stock of how they maintain their relative competitive advantage," he says.