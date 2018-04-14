Trump’s tariffs hurt the heartland as farmers already feel the pinch

The White House referred questions from Reuters to the US department of agriculture, which did not respond to a request for comment. Trump and agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue have vowed the US government will protect farmers from China’s tariffs, but not explained how.

US farmers can ill-afford any loss of sales. Farm income has dropped by more than half since 2013, following years of massive harvests that have depressed prices for staples such as corn and soybeans.

US competitors Brazil, Argentina and Russia have all raised grain output in recent years, eating into the US share of global markets. Mexico imported 10 times more corn from Brazil last year and is set to buy even more in 2018 on worries that renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) could disrupt their US supplies.

Strom said he has also pushed back plans to build a new metal storage building to house his planter and the combine head he uses for harvesting corn and soybeans. Other farmers, food producers and beer makers have scrambled to finalise deals for steel-based equipment before prices climb more.

Construction postponed

In Riverton, Illinois, farmer Allen Entwistle said he postponed construction of a new $800,000 storage system for grain after AGCO GSI unit increased prices by 15%. Entwistle, who voted for Trump, will instead store corn in bags on the ground. "President Trump keeps telling us he’s going to get a better deal," Entwistle said. "When are we gonna make it better?"

AGCO said Trump’s tariffs will raise its costs and make price hikes to customers unavoidable. "As the entire grain storage industry has weathered increased steel prices, AGCO and GSI are constantly looking for new ways to maximise efficiency and minimise the impact to customers," said spokesperson Kelli Cook.

Other companies, including Deere and Caterpillar, are also facing pain from rising steel prices, which account for about 10% of equipment manufacturers’ direct costs. Deere CEO Samuel Allen told Reuters last month the company will have to absorb the price increase and cut costs elsewhere. China’s threatened tariffs on US crops could hurt the company even more by undermining demand from farmers, he said.

"This has a huge effect on livelihood of the farmer right now, and at the same time it has a huge impact on manufacturers," said Dennis Slater, president at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, an industry group.

US net farm income is forecast to drop to $59.5bn in 2018 dollars, down from $64.9bn in 2017, an 8.3% decline, according to the US department of agriculture.