Climate change: how people’s connection to water can change minds

From Germany to Denmark, Hong Kong to Canada, talk of climate museums is on the rise.

In 2015 former civil rights lawyer Miranda Massie created the first US museum entirely dedicated to climate change in New York City, which so far has featured footage of ancient ice cores and live painting of melting Antarctic ice.

"Climate change is affecting virtually every aspect of our lives," Massie told the conference. "But we can’t fight the problem with top-down policies alone, we need an engaged public and museums are a way to open people’s minds to what matters."

City planners and experts should use museums to foster empathy in citizens on climate issues, says Emlyn Koster, director of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

"Museums tend to measure their success on whether visitors have had a good time, but they should make you sad, disappointed, angry. Make you want to take action," he says.

Bridget McKenzie, director of Flow Associates, a London-based consultancy working with arts and science organisations, wanted to raise awareness of the plight of the Pacific island nation of Kiribati, which is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels.

So with her team she set up a "ghost boat" made of old fish nets at the University of Cambridge’s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, and asked visitors what they would take with them if they were suddenly forced to leave their homes.

"It was fascinating," she says. "People are starting to understand that business as usual on climate means thermogeddon [when the Earth becomes too hot to live on]."

Museums are not only a way to spark climate action, they can also help scientists make their voices heard, says Jonathan Lynn, head of communications at the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

"Scientists enjoy huge credibility but if they don’t speak publicly about their work they give space to nonscientific groups like climate deniers to fill the debate," he says.

US President Donald Trump, for example, has questioned the scientific consensus that global warming is dangerous and driven by consumption of fossil fuels, and decided to pull the US out of the Paris climate deal.

Robert Janes, founder of the Canadian Coalition of Museums for Climate Justice, says many museums choose not to call for climate action for fear of alienating visitors and donors.