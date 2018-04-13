Opinion

CARTOON: Facebook zucker

13 April 2018 - 05:30
Friday April 13 2018
Friday April 13 2018

Myanmar activists get Mark Zuckerberg’s attention in fight against Facebook hate speech

Angry online warriors have thrust Myanmar and the Rohingya crisis into the forefront of the debate on how to fix the platform
World
22 hours ago

Zuckerberg admits Facebook collects data on non-users as well

Mark Zuckerberg tells US legislators the information is collected for security purposes, but a former employee says it is also used to help Facebook ...
Companies
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Useful tool, not useful idiots

Users’ information should be private by default and users should not be allowed to divulge their friends’ information without the ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Is Facebook too big to fail?

Welcome to the surveillance state, where Facebook has more power in our lives than repressive regimes do
Features
1 day ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Next big privacy scandal looms at WhatsApp

Facebook’s 1.2bn-strong WhatsApp messaging service is likely to be at the centre of the next data debacle
Opinion
1 day ago

Facebook data breach affected up to 60,000 users in SA

South African Facebook users were ‘potentially impacted’ through their friendships with people who had installed the personality quiz app
Companies
4 days ago
Thursday April 11 2018
Thursday April 11 2018

