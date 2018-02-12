Companies / Property

Market routs Resilient after statement on rumours is seemingly ignored

12 February 2018 - 11:16 Robert Laing
Resilient Property Income Fund
Real-estate investment trust (reit) Resilient’s statement titled "response to rumours and allegations emanating from short sellers", failed to calm the market on Monday morning.

The B shares of Resilient’s associate Fortress led the declines, dropping 14.4% to R23 at 10.15am.

Nepi Rockcastle was down 10.76% to R124.05, Resilient was down 9.67% to R97.57 and Greenbay Properties was down 7.22% to R1.67.

Fortress B units have been the biggest casualty of an anonymous research report, which Resilient said on Friday that 36One Asset Management had confirmed it had written.

The price of Fortress B units have nearly halved from the R42.20 at which they ended 2017 in a wild ride in which they rebounded 23.57% on February 7 between several dips of more than 11%.

Nepi Rockcastle has fallen 42% so far this year, Resilient has fallen 35% and Greenbay 34%.

"The company has analysed the 36One report referred to in the SENS announcement released on February 9. Having fully considered the content and context of the report, the company is of the view that there is no reason for shareholders to continue to exercise caution in their dealings in the company’s securities and the cautionary announcement of February 9 is accordingly withdrawn," Monday’s statement said.

Judging from Resilient’s response, 36One’s report accuses the four JSE-listed reits in the Resilient stable along with Siyakha Education Trust of purchasing one another’s shares to prop up their prices.

"The company does not determine the market price of its shares and 36One’s untested allegations of concealment, deception and share price manipulation are not substantiated and will not stand up to independent scrutiny, which is under way by the relevant regulators with the full co-operation of the company and its board and management," Resilient’s Des de Beer said in Monday’s statement.

Resilient’s fight with short seller set to intensify

A JSE probe follows the release of a damning 50-page report into Resilient and its related property firms
Alarm over Resilient Group share rout

Suspicious trading activity in the Resilient group has prompted a JSE investigation
Resilient executives bank on recovery

Some institutions are also expecting the companies’ share prices to rebound after the sustained selldown in shares
