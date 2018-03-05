Deutsche asset manager has a $140bn contrarian bet on risk assets

Moscow — Deutsche Asset Management’s Christian Hille is tuning out a chorus of warnings that Treasuries are in a bear market.

In fact, he’s staked most of his $140 billion portfolio on a bet that the rise in yields has pretty much topped out, clearing the path for gains in risk assets.

"We saw the sell-off of a couple of weeks ago as a bull market correction and not the start of a bear market," said Hille, who heads Deutsche Asset’s global multi-asset division.

"We see that 10-year nominal and real yields have risen fast, but we don’t see a high probability that we’ll substantially exceed 3% in the short term."

Hille has been loading up on risk assets in the belief that core US inflation is likely to stay contained after early-year seasonal effects wear off, while a debt overhang in the US will limit the number of interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve can deliver.

His view is at odds with big-name investors like Paul Tudor Jones and Michael Hasenstab, who have warned the rout in Treasuries is only just getting started.

Concern that higher rates would undercut valuations contributed to the biggest sell-off in US equities in two years last month as Treasury yields edged towards 3%. Benchmark 10-year notes yielded 2.84% in Monday trading.

Hille is using market dips to add to his overweight holdings in equities and emerging markets, which he thinks will continue to perform well amid synchronized global growth and strong earnings.

For all the signs of economic strength that have been causing jitters in the bond market, January data showed inflation is still stuck below the Fed’s 2% target as it has been for most of the past five years.

Big risks

Hille is aware his bet holds big risks. If a sudden bond sell-off sends yields past 3.5%, the higher rate would entice foreign investors back to the US at the expense of risk assets.

At the same time, a stronger US currency would sap the carry traders earn from swapping dollars for emerging-market currencies.

While he puts that risk at about 20% at most, he’s safeguarding with hedges in inflation-linked bonds and gold. He’s also been increasing duration in case an equity sell-off boosts demand for long-dated bonds.

"The rise in Treasury yields is one of the central questions for multi-asset investors," Hille said.

"We’re watching that very carefully but as long as it doesn’t happen, the trade and the positioning is really intact, and if we see downside we are using it as an opportunity to take on more risk."

