State land in four maps: the 24-million hectare puzzle

Since the motion on land expropriation was passed in Parliament on February 27 many opinion pieces, perspectives, facts and figures set social media and the press alight. Deep-rooted ideological and moral arguments are evoking emotionally charged responses of all kinds. But at the core of any argument should be credible and verifiable facts that work towards informed decision-making based on a common understanding of any given issue.

There are two important reports from the government that inform the land issue. The first is the Land Audit booklet by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform of 2013 which sets state land (registered and unregistered) at 17,061,822ha or 14% of South Africa.

The second is the Land Audit Report of 2017 which attempts to show private land ownership by race, gender and nationality. The report puts private land ownership at 93,956,125ha or 77.03% of the total area of South Africa (121,973,200ha). According to the report ownership is based on land parcels registered at the deeds office, but "ownership" is not defined in the report. If ownership means freehold in terms of a title deed, then this figure is doubtful.

This article shows the spatial distribution and extent of land under control of the state and organs of state.

The extent of land controlled by the state is unpacked in four steps:

• First, land that is directly state owned and listed in the department spatial data (2013);

• Second, tribal (or traditional) land not included in the department’s data;

• Third, the remnants of the former homeland areas not included under the previous two categories. This land was expropriated for incorporation into the homelands and then transferred to institutions such as the South African Development Trust and former homeland governments; and

• Fourth, the protected areas affected by the National Environmental Management Act (Act 107 of 1998) that represent national parks and nature reserves under the control of state entities (mainly South African National Parks) or provincial governments.

The map below shows the extent of state land in South Africa as mapped from the department’s 2013 spatial data.

It sets state land at 13,357,235ha or 11% of total land. The main categories are: land used for agriculture and fisheries (30.2%), residential purposes (17%), conservation and leisure (25.4%) and undeveloped land (7.9%). These figures include only farms and farm portions and exclude erven or urban properties. The extent of state land in urban areas is not available for all provinces. However, in Gauteng the state owns 185,113 properties which amounts to 25,819ha.