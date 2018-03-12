Opinion

State land in four maps: the 24-million hectare puzzle

A review of land under the state's control by Burgert Gildenhuys reveals data that could alter the debate on property rights

12 March 2018 - 20:04 Burgert Gildenhuys
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Since the motion on land expropriation was passed in Parliament on February 27 many opinion pieces, perspectives, facts and figures set social media and the press alight. Deep-rooted ideological and moral arguments are evoking emotionally charged responses of all kinds. But at the core of any argument should be credible and verifiable facts that work towards informed decision-making based on a common understanding of any given issue.

There are two important reports from the government that inform the land issue. The first is the Land Audit booklet by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform of 2013 which sets state land (registered and unregistered) at 17,061,822ha or 14% of South Africa.

The second is the Land Audit Report of 2017 which attempts to show private land ownership by race, gender and nationality. The report puts private land ownership at 93,956,125ha or 77.03% of the total area of South Africa (121,973,200ha). According to the report ownership is based on land parcels registered at  the deeds office, but "ownership" is not defined in the report. If ownership means freehold in terms of a title deed, then this figure is doubtful.

This article shows the spatial distribution and extent of land under control of the state and organs of state. 

The extent of land controlled by the state is unpacked in four steps:

• First, land that is directly state owned and listed in the department spatial data (2013);

• Second, tribal (or traditional) land not included in the department’s data;

• Third, the remnants of the former homeland areas not included under the previous two categories. This land was expropriated for incorporation into the homelands and then transferred to institutions such as the South African Development Trust and former homeland governments; and 

• Fourth, the protected areas affected by the National Environmental Management Act (Act 107 of 1998) that represent national parks and nature reserves under the control of state entities (mainly South African National Parks) or provincial governments.

The map below shows the extent of state land in South Africa as mapped from the department’s 2013 spatial data.

It sets state land at 13,357,235ha or 11% of total land. The main categories are: land used for agriculture and fisheries (30.2%), residential purposes (17%), conservation and leisure (25.4%) and undeveloped land (7.9%). These figures include only farms and farm portions and exclude erven or urban properties. The extent of state land in urban areas is not available for all provinces. However, in Gauteng the state owns 185,113 properties which amounts to 25,819ha.

Map 1: State land  in South  Africa

The next category of land to be considered is traditional or tribal land not included in state-land data. Tribal land is not available on the open market nor is freehold ownership allowed. If all tribal land, not included in state land, is added to the equation the total land not privately owned rises to 26,976,657ha or 22.1% of the total land in South Africa.. It implies that there are 13,619,421ha of tribal land not recognised as state land.

Map 2: State and tribal land

The third element to be considered is the portion of former homelands not included in the above. These portions might be a bit problematic in the sense that it is land that was designated and/or expropriated for incorporation into the homelands. This land was transferred to homeland governments prior to 1994. A total of 17,083,490ha must then be added to the previous total covering state land and the remainder of tribal land. The total land controlled by the state then amounts to 44,060,147ha or 36.1% of the total South Africa.

Map 3: State, tribal and the balance of former homelands

The last category that does not appear in any land audit is formal protected areas which include national parks and nature reserves under the control of provincial governments. These areas are protected by law.

Although there are continuous efforts to involve local communities in these areas they are obviously not designated for private ownership or control and must be removed from the land pool.

These areas add another 8,050,643ha to the equation and brings the total land under state control to 52,110,790ha or 42.7% of all land in South Africa

Map 4: State, tribal,  the balance of former homelands plus protected areas

These figures make it difficult to reconcile the numbers with those quoted by the government of private land ownership at 93,956,125ha or 77.03% of the total area of South Africa.

Somewhere there is a nearly 24-million hectare discrepancy that could have a significant impact on the land debate.

The data are unimportant in a land nationalisation debate but are very significant for those concerned with upholding private property rights and resolving land restitution in a fair and equitable way.

As a postscript, one should note that, notwithstanding property rights, the state can exercise full control over the use of land through the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act 16 of 2013.

© Business Day

VERASHNI PILLAY: Mashaba puts Joburg at forefront of expropriation — but his inner-city plan is doomed

The DA mayor’s plan is classic gentrification — and Julius Malema should be doing more to fight for the EFF’s core constituency, the poor, writes ...
Opinion
13 hours ago

GAVIN KEETON: Measured policies needed to sustain tenuous growth

The redress of past injustices is critical, but must be achieved in a way that does not threaten property rights and the economy
Opinion
16 hours ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Opponents deploy a straw man argument against expropriation

There are those who have scared people away from correcting a historical injustice, rather than seeing this as an opportunity
Opinion
16 hours ago

Evidence-based approach to land redistribution is not a numbers game

Beneficiaries of reform are only leaseholders, and holdings by trusts, companies and the state must be included, writes Terence Corrigan
Opinion
16 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
VERASHNI PILLAY: Mashaba puts Joburg at forefront ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
The varied roles of the Guptas, SA's own cast of ...
Opinion
3.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Racist Malema no longer a ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
4.
FERIAL HAFFAJEE: Cyril. The Money. And the Kim ...
Opinion
5.
TIM COHEN: SA’s voting system could be an EFF-up
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

VERASHNI PILLAY: Mashaba puts Joburg at forefront of expropriation — but his ...
Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN KEETON: Measured policies needed to sustain tenuous growth
Opinion / Columnists

AYABONGA CAWE: Opponents deploy a straw man argument against expropriation
Opinion / Columnists

Evidence-based approach to land redistribution is not a numbers game
Opinion

TIM COHEN: SA’s voting system could be an EFF-up
Opinion / Columnists

ANDILE KHUMALO: Land debate the first of many we need to save SA
Opinion

SA’s land debate is clouded by misrepresentation and lack of data
Opinion

Land-restitution demands driven by the pain of the ‘colonial wound’
Opinion

Public interest should not determine ‘just and equitable compensation’ in SA
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.