VERASHNI PILLAY: Mashaba puts Joburg at forefront of expropriation — but his inner-city plan is doomed

But this means the developers would have to carry the costs of the renovations and find a way to recoup their money.

“The only way the city could conceivably make it work is if these rent restrictions only lasted for five years or so, and after that [the private developer] can charge whatever they want,” SERI’s executive director, practising advocate Stuart Wilson, told me in an interview for this column.

“This does nothing for the poor. It just negotiates the terms of their departure.”

It’s classic inner-city gentrification that forces out the poor. Even if that sort of plan succeeds, the city is shooting itself in the foot. If the residents are eventually evicted due to high rentals, they have to be provided with alternative accommodation and the cycle starts again. Gone are the days when the Red Ants could leave people and possessions on the streets. The Constitutional Court has repeatedly made it clear that you cannot evict people without providing them with a place to stay.

Mashaba’s expropriation idea in Joburg demonstrates how it’s a blunt but very useful tool. Expropriating a block of flats is a shortcut for the city.

The more traditional way for a city to gain control of a building it does not own is to sell it in execution of debt owed on it. When a building is sectional title with individuals flat owners, the city would have to go after each owner and institute as many court cases as there are owners. It’s a nightmare.

Expropriation makes it one clean sweep with just a notice required for each owner. It’s a great option — if the city used it to take control of a neglected building, restore it and rent it out at an affordable rate. But it needs to take the hit and subsidise the renovations itself to keep those rentals low. The private sector can’t solve the problem when it generally hasn’t been able to do so in previous iterations.

“The private sector isn’t some magician’s hat out of which you can pull any solution you want,” says Wilson. “Private developers want profit, and there is no profit to be made out of poor people who can’t afford high rentals. That’s what the state is for.”

And when the state is considering such drastic measures, it is up to opposition parties to ensure it is done right.

Analyst Steven Friedman has previously written that the EFF, “having voted the DA into office, shows little interest in influencing how it governs”.

“A key current issue facing the Johannesburg council is its treatment of inner-city flat dwellers who are, in the main, black and poor and so part of the constituency for which the EFF says it speaks,” he wrote. “And yet it seems happy to allow the DA to decide how they should be treated.”