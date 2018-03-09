Land-restitution demands driven by the pain of the ‘colonial wound’

By the time of the 1913 Land Act, the cornerstone law on the list that forbade land ownership by black people in Transvaal and the Free State, the land grabs had been done and dusted, and very little more black land was seized without compensation, albeit by the traumatic methods of forced removals.

In relative terms, much more white land was seized since the 1960s by the state as it pursued its fantasy of becoming the rulers over the set of postcolonies called the homelands. Consolidation of the homelands was the official euphemism for these land grabs, but it destroyed many good farms, broke up families and helped to create the anti-statist, right-wing sentiments of today. But even more obfuscating than these omissions is that the list does not go nearly far enough. It ignores the key category used for land grabs — martial law.

In the 19th century, a model was developed by both Boer and Brit to manage such land grabs: they goaded tribes into rebellion; sent a punitive expedition, subjugated the tribe and forcibly removed them to a "location"; dealt out the land to participants in the expeditionary force; and forced the "natives" into temporary slavery by placing a war debt on their heads that they had to repay through labour.

Somewhere along the line, it was legitimated by martial law, or measures that amounted to it when procedures were overlooked. From the efforts of the Boer republics emerged rural commandos, which enforced confinement of the survivors to farms or locations — later called reserves — through a pass system. This commando system was only disbanded in 2003.

A key aspect needs to be considered if arguments are to be derived for contemporary restitution from this grievous history: most of the "troops" in the punitive expeditions were black.

The Boer republics, especially in the final years of the century, tried to impose a national conscription, but English speakers in the cities baulked. This led to street protests and conscientious objection, even though the city economies were already inflating their margins by exploiting the cheap labour of what were really war refugees. Black people who had grudges against the tribe being subjugated filled the ranks. A version of this model was used to instigate a much more calamitous event, the Anglo-Boer War. It ended in by far the largest and most intense land grab in SA’s history, through martial law.

"Rebel" Boer farms were seized and their inhabitants sent to the century’s first concentration camps, where 40,000 people of all races died. In an orgy of slaughter as part of a scorched-earth campaign decried in the British parliament as using the "methods of barbarism", livestock and improvements were destroyed.

This colonial wound became the basis for the justification of apartheid when the Boer descendants, the Afrikaners, took power in 1948.